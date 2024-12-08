Real Madrid Defender Ferland Mendy Faces Risk Of Missing Midweek Champions League Game
Real Madrid recorded an excellent 3-0 away win over Girona yesterday, but it came with injury problems. Jude Bellingham and Ferland Mendy were the latest players to be replaced during a game, both holding their upper leg area.
We are still waiting to hear news regarding Bellingham, but as Gianluca Di Marzio reported, Mendy could miss the midweek Champions League game against Atalanta.
Return Date Unclear for Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy
Sky Sports international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Ferland Mendy has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his right quadriceps.
The Frenchman was replaced in the 81st minute of the game by Fran Garcia after he went down in his area, holding his right thigh area. The win was nearly sealed, so Carlo Ancelotti took no risks and immediately substituted him.
It is unclear when Mendy will return to the Los Blancos squad, but he has not yet been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League game against Atalanta. This leaves some hope that Ancelotti could still have the left-back as an option.
Mendy returned to the starting XI against Girona after being left on the bench for the previous two La Liga games. Real Madrid will likely start Fran Garcia if Mendy can not recover in time for Tuesday.
Rodrygo Goes was ruled out of yesterday's game after picking up another injury during training. However, he is expected to be back for the match on Tuesday.
