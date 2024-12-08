Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Legends Cristiano Ronaldo And Karim Benzema In Exclusive Club After Girona Goal
Jude Bellingham has joined Real Madrid icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in an exclusive club following his goal against Girona.
Bellingham scored one and set up another goal as Los Blancos managed a 3-0 away win in their latest La Liga game against the Catalan club on Saturday, December 7. The English midfielder has now scored in five straight La Liga games and is the third Real Madrid player to do so in the last ten years.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are the only other two players to achieve this feat, with both doing it in the same season in 2014-15. The French striker has done it three more times in 2015-16, 2018-19, and 2020-21. Bellingham, meanwhile, has done it this season (2024-25).
The Englishman, who joined from Borussia Dortmund for big money last summer, had a sensational first season at the club. However, he hasn't been able to replicate that sort of form this season and has endured a slow start this term. Bellingham, though, has started to find the back of the net on a consistent basis in recent games. He has now netted five goals and has provided six assists in 18 appearances this campaign.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, managed a 3-0 win against Girona on the road. Apart from Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe also scored. Los Blancos are second in La Liga at this point with 36 points from 16 matches. They trail league leaders Barcelona by two points with a game in hand.
Recommended
Players In Favor Of Moving Valencia vs Real Madrid, Resulting In A Fixture Reshuffle
Kylian Mbappe "Very Happy" Following Real Madrid's 3-0 Win Away At Girona
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 3-0 Win Against Girona In La Liga