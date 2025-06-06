Real Madrid and Spain Star Issues Challenge to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
Spain secured their place in the final of the UEFA Nations League, beating France in a thrilling 5-4 match. They will face Portugal on June 8, with La Roja looking to secure back-to-back tournament wins.
New Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen started the semi-final, facing his future teammate Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman scored a penalty, but his team fell short of reaching the final.
Huijsen will come up against Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the final. The 40-year-old scored the winner to send his country to the final, beating Germany 2-1. The Spanish defender spoke to 'El Partidazo' (COPE) about facing Ronaldo, and despite having a lot of respect for his opponent, he issued a challenge.
For me he is one of the best in history, for every child, for every young person who plays against Cristiano Ronaldo it is like a dream to play against him. Let's see if I can stop him.- Dean Huijsen
Huijsen saw France score three goals in the last 11 minutes of the game, making the game look closer than it was for the first 75 minutes. He and the defense will need to be more focused against Ronaldo and a dangerous Portugal team.
The 20-year-old also scored a fantastic goal in the first half, finishing off in style after a great team move. It was unfortunately ruled out for offside. Huijsen revealed what he had said to the referee at halftime.
At halftime, I joked with the referee and said... damn, you can't rule out a goal like that! He told me it was a close offside. Shame.- Dean Huijsen
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Fabrizio Romano Issues Positive Update on Real Madrid's Mastantuono Pursuit
Real Madrid Transfer News: Vlahovic, Budimir, Firmino & More - June 5, 2025
Bundesliga Star Has Humorous Answer Regarding Xabi Alonso Signing Him for Real Madrid
Former Real Madrid Player Iván Helguera Reveals Who Forced Him Out of the Club