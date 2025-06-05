Real Madrid Transfer News: Vlahovic, Budimir, Firmino & More - June 5, 2025
Real Madrid have seen rumors shift towards the possibility of a No. 9 joining the team. They also look to be positioned well for young Argentinian midfielder Franco Mastantuono.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid are considering bringing in a veteran striker as a backup to Kylian Mbappe, with Ante Budimir being mentioned as a potential option. The Osasuna man scored 24 goals last season, a solid year for the 33-year-old. His price is said to be around $9.1 million (€8 million).- Mundo Deportivo
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a surprise target for Real Madrid. The Serbian has had a difficult season in Italy after being a stand-out player for two seasons after his move from Fiorentina. If Los Blancos were serious about a move, Juve would demand around $80 million (€70 million) for the 25-year-old. - Fichajes
Real Madrid are said to be ahead of PSG in the race for Franco Mastantuono. The talented teenager looked set to move to the Champions League champions, but Los Blancos look to have hijacked the move. - Fabrizio Romano
Another forward that Real Madrid are considering is former Liverpool player Roberto Firmino. Xabi Alonso is said to want an experienced striker added to the squad, and Firmino is one of several targets. The Brazilian is currently playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ahli. - AS
Premier League side Newcastle United have beaten Barcelona and Real Madrid to young Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. The club confirmed the signing, and he will join after registering six goals and seven assists during the 2024-25 campaign. - Football Espana
