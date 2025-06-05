Bundesliga Star Has Humorous Answer Regarding Xabi Alonso Signing Him for Real Madrid
Real Madrid have been linked with several players from the Bundesliga, including Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller. Another name that has been mentioned is Hugo Larsson of Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Swede is just 20, but he has made a name for himself since he was 16, when he began playing for Malmö FF. During the media conference ahead of Sweden's upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Algeria, he was asked about the rumors surrounding Real Madrid. His reply was humorous. (per Mundo Deportivo)
In one of the games, we lost 5-0. I was substituted at half-time, so I don't think Alonso would like me.- Hugo Larrson
Larsson signed for Frankfurt in 2023 and has faced Xabi Alonso four times, losing every game. He has established himself as one of the best defensive-minded midfielders in the Bundesliga and has been linked with moves to the Premier League.
He was also asked about rumors regarding other big teams. Larsson gave a professional response, which also could reveal where his future could be.
I've read things and there will continue to be speculation, but I'm a person who never stresses about anything. Now we have the Champions League next season with Frankfurt. It will be a lot of fun.- Hugo Larsson
