Fabrizio Romano Issues Positive Update on Real Madrid's Mastantuono Pursuit
Real Madrid are on the verge of completing another signing before the FIFA Club World Cup, with Franco Mastantuono close to joining the club.
The River Plate attacking midfielder is viewed as one of the most talented youngsters in the world right now and Los Blancos have acted quickly to secure a deal.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he will soon 'here we go!' the deal, with a breakthrough having been made on the personal terms with the 17-year-old.
There is still a discussion to be held with River Plate over the structure of the deal, with Real Madrid not wanting to pay the $51m (€45m) release clause outright.
Providing the deal does get done swiftly, it could be a very good start to June for Mastantuono. He made his debut for the Argentina National Team. He came off the bench in the 84th minute in a World Cup qualifier and at 17 years, 9 months and 22 days, he is the youngest player to feature for Argentina.
Mastantuono has played over 60 times for River Plate, scoring 10 times and getting seven assists. Mastantuono's early involvement for Argentina suggests he could be a prominent part of the team when the 2026 World Cup comes around.
