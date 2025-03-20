Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Fires Back at Koen Casteels After Belgium Return
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois has returned to Belgium's national team. He had not played for his country since 2023 after a massive fallout with former manager Domenico Tedesco.
However, Tedesco's reign has ended, and Courtois has decided to return for the Red Devils. During Courtois' absence, Koen Casteels picked up the reigns between the sticks.
He was also the first choice during UEFA Euro 2024. After the announcement of Courtois' return, Al-Qadsiah's Casteels decided to make himself unavailable for the national team. Casteels also slammed the Belgian FA for bringing the Los Blancos superstar back and claimed that some players inside the camp aren't happy about the decision.
Courtois has now brutally fired back at those claims. In a recent press conference, he said:
I can understand Koen, because he was number one and now I'm returning. But the football association wanted me back from the start, so I made myself available again. It's not like I arranged all this myself. The other things he said, that there is even more dissatisfaction? No idea. If you say something, you should also name it, I think.- Thibaut Courtois
The 102 cap Belgium goalkeeper added:
I have no problem with him. I only had problems with one person, not with the players. I simply reiterated my availability. I don’t know what Koen is talking about when he says there are still players who think like that. In fact, if you don’t tell the whole truth, you should keep quiet.- Thibaut Courtois
Youri Tielemans agreed with Courtois, claiming that Belgium's national team didn't need such comments from Casteels at this point. The Red Devils are set to play Ukraine across two legs in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.
