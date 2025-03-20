Real Madrid CF ON SI

Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid could be watching Raul Asencio and a potential transfer target in action.

The Spain National Team will be back in UEFA Nations League action this week against the Netherlands, with a two-legged tie standing between La Roja and the semi-finals.

Spain put in a dominant display in Nations League A Group 4, finishing eight points clear of Denmark in second place. Serbia and Switzerland were also in the group.

This Nations League tie will not have much representation for Real Madrid with only one player from Los Blancos being named across the two squads. Emerging defender Raul Asencio was named in Luis de la Fuente's squad for the very first time, but he is the only Spanish Real Madrid player selected.

There are no Real Madrid players in the Dutch squad, but the team is brimming with talent from other top clubs in Europe. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong and Xavi Simons will be a handful for Spain.

The Netherlands finished second in their group behind Germany, meaning that Spain should be the favorites, especially considering they are the current European Champions.

Here are the previous four meetings between the two nations.

Date

Results

November 11, 2020

Netherlands 1-1 Spain

March 31, 2015

Netherlands 2-0 Spain

June 13, 2014

Spain 1-5 Netherlands

July 11, 2010

Netherlands 0-1 Spain

Spain Team News vs the Netherlands

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is in contention to start for Spain against the Netherlands despite it being his first call-up. There could also be some attention from Real Madrid fans on the performance of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who was added to the squad when Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza all pulled out due to injury.

Huijsen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, as well as a host of other major teams in Europe after his stunning debut season in the Premier League. Pau Cubarsi and Robin le Normand are more likely to start in defense, though.

Netherlands vs Spain Date

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Netherlands vs Spain Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST (1:45 p.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Netherlands vs Spain

United States: Fubo TV, Fox Sports 1, ViX

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Optus Sport

