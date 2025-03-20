Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Spain National Team will be back in UEFA Nations League action this week against the Netherlands, with a two-legged tie standing between La Roja and the semi-finals.
Spain put in a dominant display in Nations League A Group 4, finishing eight points clear of Denmark in second place. Serbia and Switzerland were also in the group.
MORE: Real Madrid Concerned About Injuries To Two Key Players During The International Break
This Nations League tie will not have much representation for Real Madrid with only one player from Los Blancos being named across the two squads. Emerging defender Raul Asencio was named in Luis de la Fuente's squad for the very first time, but he is the only Spanish Real Madrid player selected.
There are no Real Madrid players in the Dutch squad, but the team is brimming with talent from other top clubs in Europe. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong and Xavi Simons will be a handful for Spain.
The Netherlands finished second in their group behind Germany, meaning that Spain should be the favorites, especially considering they are the current European Champions.
Here are the previous four meetings between the two nations.
Date
Results
November 11, 2020
Netherlands 1-1 Spain
March 31, 2015
Netherlands 2-0 Spain
June 13, 2014
Spain 1-5 Netherlands
July 11, 2010
Netherlands 0-1 Spain
Spain Team News vs the Netherlands
Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is in contention to start for Spain against the Netherlands despite it being his first call-up. There could also be some attention from Real Madrid fans on the performance of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who was added to the squad when Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza all pulled out due to injury.
Huijsen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, as well as a host of other major teams in Europe after his stunning debut season in the Premier League. Pau Cubarsi and Robin le Normand are more likely to start in defense, though.
Netherlands vs Spain Date
Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
Netherlands vs Spain Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:45 p.m. EST (1:45 p.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Netherlands vs Spain
United States: Fubo TV, Fox Sports 1, ViX
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Optus Sport
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Fabrizio Romano Reports Young Real Madrid Star Close To Agreeing New Long Term Deal
Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Gearing Up to Host NFL Game in 2025
Latest Update On Real Madrid Defender's Injury Ahead Of Leganes Clash