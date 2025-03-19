Fabrizio Romano Reports Young Real Madrid Star Close To Agreeing New Long Term Deal
Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio is close to agreeing terms to commit his long-term future to the club.
The youngster has been superb this season for Carlo Ancelotti and has proven to be an excellent replacement for Eder Militao, who picked up a long-term injury back in November. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that an agreement is close between both sides.
Asencio has played 29 times for the Los Blancos first team in all competitions this season and is only improving. The Spaniard picked up a sensational assist for Kylian Mbappe's first goal against Manchester City in the Champions League playoff phase to help Real Madrid reach the round of sixteen.
It has been quite the week for Asencio, who received his first call-up to the Spanish national team ahead of their Nation's League quarter-final clash with the Netherlands over the next fortnight.
MORE: Rising Real Madrid Star Gets First Spain Call-Up Of His Career
With the injuries Real Madrid have had to endure in the defensive positions over the last couple of seasons, most notably to David Alaba and Eder Militao, tying down Asencio's future has been a priority for the club in recent weeks.
It is said that Asencio's 'only desire' is to succeed at Real Madrid. There are no doubts about the deal on either side, and it is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
