Real Madrid Prodigy Gets Surprise Brazil Call-Up Due To Legend's Injury
Real Madrid prodigy Endrick has received a call-up to the Brazil squad. He'll replace Neymar in the Selecaos' squad for the upcoming set of international matches.
Brazil have two crucial upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina. They are currently fifth in the South American table with 18 points from 12 matches.
Neymar, currently at boyhood club Santos, was called up for the next set of games. However, he has been sidelined with an injury once again. This has presented Endrick with the opportunity to play on the international stage.
Neymar sent out an emotional Instagram message after being forced to withdraw. He wrote:
The return seemed so close, but unfortunately I won't be able to wear the most important jersey in the world for the moment. We had long conversations and everyone knows of my desire to return, but we agreed that it's best not to take any risks and prepare as best as possible to completely eradicate the injury.- Neymar
Neymar has been in good form since his return to Santos, scoring thrice and setting up three more goals in seven appearances.
Endrick, meanwhile, has scored six goals in 28 appearances for Real Madrid this season. Considered one of the best up-and-coming talents in world football, Endrick has so far made 13 appearances for Brazil, scoring three times.
He joins Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in Brazil's squad for the upcoming set of games. Both Argentina and Colombia are expected to be difficult opponents for Brazil.
