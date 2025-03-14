Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe Purchases Stake In Popular French Sports Team
Real Madrid and French international Kylian Mbappe and his company always seek investment opportunities. The latest is regarding a popular French sport outside of soccer.
Mbappe and his investment company, Coalition Capital have invested in France SailGP team. The Frenchman's company, alongside the ACCOR group and other investors, will now own part of the team.
It is also been reported by ESPN Mbappe's "Inspired By KM" will become the sailing teams' charity partner as part of the deal.
The France SailGP Team, known as 'Les Bleus,' is one of the six original SailGP Teams. Each team is represented by a country and participates in a global sailing racing league.
We are excited to be on board with this new adventure- Kylian Mbappe
The Real Madrid forward and his investment team continue to build the future for when he finally retires from soccer, although that is some time away. He also owns the French second-division club, Stade Malherbe Caen.
MORE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Under Fire For Handling Of SM Caen Ownership
However, Mbappe has faced criticism from the club's fans because he still plays soccer at the highest stage but owns the club. The latest news has shown it has not affected further investment moves.
