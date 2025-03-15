Barcelona’s Gavi Shares Take On Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Penalty Controversy
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid recently clashed in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Los Blancos managed to get through to the quarter-finals on penalties after it ended 1-1 at the end of extra time in the second leg.
There was a huge controversy regarding Julian Alvarez's spot kick in the shootout. While the Argentine converted his spot kick, he touched the ball twice and the strike was disallowed.
The football world has shared its take on the matter, with some agreeing and others not. Barcelona midfielder Gavi was recently quizzed on the controversy.
He told the media in a recent press conference:
I don’t want to get involved. The referees are the ones who decide and they have that rule. I don’t know how it works, but whatever the referee decides, we’ll have to trust it.- Gavi
Gavi further added:
I don’t know exactly how it goes, but I would do this: if he touches it twice, I would retake the penalty. But I don’t know, and let the referees decide.- Gavi
Real Madrid eventually won the shootout and booked their place in the last eight. They will now play Arsenal in yet another scintillating showdown.
Los Blancos will now shift their focus back to the La Liga title race. They are set to take on Villarreal at the Estadi de la Ceràmica on March 15. Barcelona is currently leading the title race with 57 points from 26 matches.
Real Madrid has the same number of points, having played a game more. Atletico Madrid are third with 56 points from 27 games.
