Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction And Odds
Real Madrid are set to play Villarreal away on March 15th in a crucial game in a top-heavy La Liga title race.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently second in the league with 57 points from 27 matches. League leaders Barcelona have the same amount of points with a game in hand, while third-placed Atletico Madrid are one point behind the top two.
Villarreal, meanwhile, are fifth with 44 points from 26 matches and are fighting to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.
Overall, it's an important game for both sides. Here we take a look at the odds for the La Liga game, courtesy of Draftkings.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: +110
Villarreal: +200
Draw: +270
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 2.5 (Over +210, Under -330)
Villarreal: 2.5 (Over +310, Under -550)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -235
No: +185
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -285
Villarreal or tie: -150
Real Madrid or Villarreal: -380
Villarreal vs Real Madrid prediction
Real Madrid are entering the contest on the back of a UEFA Champions League win against Atletico Madrid. Although they lost the match 1-0, Los Blancos won the tie on penalties.
Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, haven't shown the best form in recent league matches. They have won only two of their last five games, drawing two and losing another.
Villarreal have won three of their last five league matches, losing one and drawing another. They were beaten 1-0 by Deportivo Alaves in thier previous outing.
Real Madrid certainly have better quality in the team and with the close La Liga title race, Los Blancos should be expected to raise their level to bring home the win.
Winner: Real Madrid
