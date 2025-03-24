Real Madrid: Roundup of Los Blancos Players on International Duty - March 24
Many of the Real Madrid players on international duty were in action with their respective nations, whether in the UEFA Nations League or the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Let's look at how Los Blancos stars fared with their countries in their second games of this international window.
UEFA Nations League, France 2-0 Croatia (2-2 agg.; 5-4 pens)
France: Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga
Croatia: Luka Modric
Following their 2-0 loss at the hands of Luka Modric's Croatia in the first leg, France overturned their two-goal deficit and qualified for the semifinal of the competition after a penalty shootout. This game featured four Real Madrid players: Modric for Croatia and Mbappé, Tchouaméni, and Camavinga for France.
France dominated the game as Mbappé created numerous chances for his side, while Tchouaméni played an excellent game in midfield, and Camavinga came on during extra time. Modric played 82 minutes in the clash.
UEFA Nations League, Germany 3-3 Italy, (5-4 agg.)
Germany: Antonio Rudiger
Germany qualified for the Nations League semifinal after their thrilling second-leg clash against Italy. Antonio Rudiger played 77 minutes in this game as Italy snatched a draw after trailing by three at half-time.
UEFA Nations League, Hungary 0-3 Turkey (1-6 agg.)
Turkey: Arda Guler
After missing the first leg, Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler started the second leg of the Nations League playoff for Turkey. The 20-year-old also scored his side's second goal on the night as Turkey went on to easily dispatch Hungary.
UEFA Nations League, Serbia 2-0 Austria (3-1 agg.)
Austria: David Alaba
David Alaba and Austria fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Serbia in the Nations League playoff. The 32-year-old started the crucial game on the bench, playing only the last 15 minutes as his side was down to 10 men.
UEFA Nations League, Belgium 3-0 Ukraine, (4-3 agg.)
Ukraine: Andriy Lunin
Belgium: Thibault Courtois
Belgium dominated Ukraine in the second leg of their Nations League playoff tie as Thibault Courtois stayed on the bench for Belgium. Andriy Lunin started for Ukraine but couldn't prevent the loss.
