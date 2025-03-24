French Head Coach Didier Deschamps Reveals How Kylian Mbappe Impressed Him This Week
Kylian Mbappe has been in action for France this international break after a four-game absence for his country. The Real Madrid man helped France win their UEFA Nations quarter-final over Croatia yesterday.
Didier Deschamps did not call the striker up for the last two international breaks. The head coach wanted Mbappe to get his head in a good place after a string of poor performances for club and country in 2024.
Mbappe is back with the team, and despite not scoring in the two games, has been an influential part of the progression to the semi-final stage. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Deschamps has heaped praise on the 26-year-old, labeling him a 'formidable leader.'
Kylian has been a formidable leader since the start of the week , making some very effective interventions on and off the pitch, showing great enthusiasm and determination. He has been instrumental in the build-up to this match.- Didier Deschamps
Mbappe is on a seven-game scoring drought for his country and has seen the media and fans question his commitment to his country.
However, the latest comments from his head coach are a great sign. The media have also reported that the Frenchman has taken his responsibility as captain to a new level.
France will now face Spain in the semi-finals, where Mbappe may come up against some of his Real Madrid teammates.
