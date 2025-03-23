Premier League Star's Move To Real Madrid At An 'Advanced' Stage
The saga of Trent Alexander Arnold's long-awaited move to Real Madrid from Liverpool appears to finally be nearing its conclusion.
Matteo Moretto, a well-respected journalist for Spanish outlet Revelo, has revealed that April will be an important month for the deal, with talks already at an 'advanced' stage.
According to Marca, Trent's decision to leave his childhood club, Liverpool, was made a long time ago and has not changed. The Englishman has a 'clear commitment' to join Real Madrid, despite interest from the likes of Barcelona.
The move has been rumored for well over a year now, and the 26-year-old remains Real Madrid's priority, especially after the long-term injury setback of Dani Carvajal earlier this season.
Lucas Vazquez has not been up to Ancelotti's standards as a replacement, with midfielder Federico Valverde being deployed at full-back in the crunch matches, for example, in the Champions League.
Dani Carvajal is now 33 years old, and with the severity of his injury, it is unknown if he'll ever return to the form that led him to 4th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings. Lucas Vazquez is also 33, and entering the final year of his contract at Los Blancos, meaning Real Madrid's options at right-back are sparse heading into next season.
As a free transfer, with his contract expiring at Liverpool in the summer, Trent Alexander-Arnold seems the perfect replacement, which would most likely be confirmed at the end of the season.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Furious Cristiano Ronaldo Claps Back At Journalist And Demands 'Look Me In My Eyes'
Spain Legend Visits Carlo Ancelotti At Training Ground Amid Transfer Rumours
Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Las Blancas El Clasico Win
Fabrizio Romano Drops Fresh Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid Update Amid ‘Done Deal’ Rumor