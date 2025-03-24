Liverpool Player Directs Subtle Jab to Arda Guler After On-Field Confrontation
Real Madrid had several players on international duty this past week, which included Arda Guler. The Turkish international did not feature against Hungary in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League play-off
Guler did start the second leg in the qualification play-off, scoring the second goal in a 3-0 win. Turkey would win 6-1 on aggregate. However, the young Turk had a response for Hungary's captain Dominik Szoboszlai after scoring.
The 20-year-old Real Madrid midfielder appeared to put his finger to his lips and shush Szoboszlai after making it 2-0. It did not appear that anything had happened before the goal to provoke a response.
The Liverpool man had a response of his own for Guler, courtesy of a social media comment. Under a post from the Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport that posted a picture of Guler with his finger to his lips, Szoboszlai replied with '1088.'
The response is the amount of minutes Guler has played this season for Los Blancos. The petulance shown by the Hungarian to head to the locker room, look up Guler's minutes, and then post the response is quite incredible.
Unfortunately, the two will not lock horns anytime soon, with Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League. It is one to keep tabs on for next season.
