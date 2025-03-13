Luka Modric Delivers Verdict on Real Madrid Facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid on penalties (2-2 on aggregate, 4-2 on penalties) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Next up for Los Blancos is a clash against Premier League giants Arsenal.
It's a mouth-watering showdown between two top European sides. Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric has now shared his take on the upcoming showdown.
Modric's immediate focus is not on Arsenal. Rather, he wants to concentrate on the La Liga games amid a closely contested title race.
Speaking to the media after the win against Atletico Madrid, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner said:
Well we will see, there’s still a long way to go until that match. Now we have to focus on Villarreal and go calmly with the international break.- Luka Modric
He furthered:
Arsenal is a very good team and it’s going to be another interesting knockout round. But as I’ve said we need to prepare for Villarreal first, we have to win there and then we will take the time to think about Arsenal.- Luka Modric
Arsenal showed exceptional form in the Round of 16, absolutely demolishing PSV Eindhoven (9-3 on aggregate).
Mikel Arteta thinks his side can't afford to have a single bad minute in a Real Madrid showdown. The Gunner boss said:
The first thing is that you have to be at your best when it comes to that for the two games, for every minute. Don’t give anything away, because they’re going to take it. And today, we’ve seen that with the two goals that we’ve conceded as well, so that’s a big learning.- Mikel Arteta
It's a mouthwatering clash between two sides who have been in great form in recent seasons. Real Madrid, though, is certainly the more decorated team on the European stage.
