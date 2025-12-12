Alaves Forward Carlos Vicente's Comments Show The Real Madrid Fear Factor Has Gone

Real Madrid have had a rough November, and December hasn't been much kinder. After a win over Athletic Club to start the month, they have now lost back-to-back games against Celta Vigo and Manchester City.

Los Blancos have won just two games in nine since the start of November. It's not a string of results that have opponents fearful, something that every club has when facing the Spanish giants.

This weekend, they face Alaves, a team that gave Real Madrid plenty of problems last season. Their camp is very confident heading into the game at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. Winger Carlos Vicente spoke ahead of the game, and his words are similar to those of other players facing Real Madrid, suggesting the fear factor is gone.

Real Madrid No Longer Feared Like They Once Were

It's a game that many would expect Real Madrid to win when they face Alaves on December 14. However, given recent form, it's not a guarantee.

When opponents head into games against Los Blancos, the fear is not as strong as it once was, possibly due to their inconsistencies. It's not just the recent form under Xabi Alonso. Last season under Carlo Ancelotti, they drew six and lost six.

Alaves winger Carlos Vicente has shown confidence in his pre-match presser. El Glorioso talent is expecting a tough game but feels his team can get a positive result against Madrid. (per Mundo Deportivo)

"Everyone is excited and eager. And we're confident we can get a good result." Carlos Vicente

Vicente continued, suggesting what Alaves must do for a positive result.

"When you play against such good and powerful teams, the key is to be very solid at the back so they have few chances, and to be clinical in attack. These are the fundamentals of football, but in these matches they are even more crucial because these opponents are very forgiving and you need to be at 100%. Offensively, it's essential to be very efficient to control the game." Carlos Vicente

Teams have shown before that Real Madrid are not as invincible as they once were, and at the moment, they are more vulnerable than ever. Draws against bottom-half teams in Girona and Real Vallecano, and recently the loss to Celta Vigo, who were below mid-table before the win.

Real Madrid needs to find a solution and fast, to help create that scare factor back to opponents. That will, in turn, help them towards positive results.

