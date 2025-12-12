Kylian Mbappe Reveals Potential Real Madrid Return Against Alaves via Instagram Post

It was a tough night in the Champions League in midweek for Real Madrid. The white team lost 2-1 to Manchester City and also saw their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, miss the game due to a leg injury. It would have given them a better chance of earning a result, but unfortunately, he had to sit on the bench and miss the game.

Reports suggested that the Frenchman would undergo further tests on Friday, December 12, before the next La Liga match on December 14 against Alaves.

Now, with no reports from Real Madrid, could Mbappe have revealed he is fit for the game? In a recent social media post, he thanked everyone for his Club Player of the Month award for November, then added another little message that had Real Madrid fans excited.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 26-year-old posted on his Instagram story in Spanish, but the translation suggested he could be ready for the Alaves game on Sunday.

"POTM, thank you to everyone. Onto Alavés! Hala Madrid!" Kylian Mbappe

via Instagram @k.mbappe

If true, then it's huge news for Real Madrid, who missed their leading scorer in the last game. Despite being early in the season, it feels like a must-win game for Los Blancos and for the future of head coach Xabi Alonso. Having their main forward back would be a boost.

Kylian Mbappe Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo's Record

Kylian Mbappe still has an outside chance of breaking a long-standing record set by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the club. Mbappe sits on 55 goals in the calendar year, just four behind levelling the Portuguese legend's record of 59 set in 2013.

After a blank against Celta Vigo in the 2-0 loss, and missing the Manchester City game, he still sits four behind the record. However, there are three games left in 2025, one of which is against a third-tier opponent in the Copa del Rey, so he may not play in that game. He does have Alaves (if fit) this Sunday and the final La Liga game of the year at home to Sevilla.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

It's a tall task, but it's not uncommon for Mbappe to hit hat-tricks and braces, and if he does get some minutes in the Copa del Rey, there is a chance. First, he will need to be available for the game aginst Alaves this weekend.

