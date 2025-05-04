Real Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ Win
Real Madrid managed a 3-2 win against Celta Vigo in their latest La Liga home clash on May 4. Los Blancos managed to keep the pressure up on Barcelona courtesy of the win, moving back within four points.
Arda Guler opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before goals from Kylian Mbappe on each side of the half (39', 48') gave Los Merengues a 3-0 lead. Celta, however, broke through a Real Madrid defense that has been fragile throughout the season.
Javi Rodriguez (69') and Williot Swedberg (76') scored for the away side to make it 3-2. Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti's side got the job done and they have now picked four wins in their last five league games, losing the other.
The game was evenly poised as both teams had their fair share of possession. Real Madrid managed 54% of the ball. They had 17 shots, six of them on target. Celta managed seven shots on target. Carlo Ancelotti's side completed 605 passes compared to Celta's 519.
Real Madrid now have 75 points from 34 matches, four lesser than league leaders Barcelona. The title race is heating up with only four games to go in the season, one of them being the El Clasico.
Next up for Real Madrid is the El Clasico against Barcelona on May 11. The game could potentially turn out to be a title decider. With a win, Los Blancos can close the gap on Barcelona, but a defeat could serve as an end to their hopes of winning the league this season.
