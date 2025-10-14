Barcelona Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead of El Clasico vs Real Madrid on October 26

The El Clasico is on everybody's mind this month, with the first installment on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu. There are still two games for both sides before they meet, but it's hard to look past those for the fans, especially.

Real Madrid lost all four meetings last season and would love to take the first this season. Both teams have some good depth, but losing top players will always hurt.

That could be the case for two Barcelona players ahead of the clash with Real Madrid. The Athletic has reported that striker Robert Lewandowski looks likely to miss the game with a hamstring injury. It comes a day after midfielder Dani Olmo could also miss the game against Los Blancos.

Dani Olmo Major Doubt for the Game

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Polish striker has sustained a tear in the biceps femoris of his left thigh, as reported by the club in a statement. The 37-year-old looks set to spend a significant amount of time out, which indefinitely rules him out of the El Clasico and beyond.

As for Dani Olmo, it's uncertain whether he'll be available for the big game. He pulled out of the Soain squad with a muscle injury and is reportedly set to miss three weeks, which means no El Clasico for the former Leipzig man. However, there is still a slim chance, but making the starting lineup is unlikely.

Real Madrid Looks to Receive Better Injury Updates

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Real Madrid have seen their own injury news, with Kylian Mbappe returning to Madrid after picking up an ankle injury in France's game against Azerbaijan. The 26-year-old received a knock on the same ankle that he had hurt during the La Liga game against Villarreal, the game before the international break.

However, it appears Mbappe will be 100% for the game against Barcelona. He could even make the squad for this weekend's game against Getafe and the UCL match against Juventus. Xabi Alonso will not risk him in those games if he is not 100% fit, given the Barca game is very close.

The other injury for Los Blancos was Franco Mastantuono, who returned from the Argentina squad. We are yet to hear an update from the club, but no news can be good news. Both players have been crucial in the first few games of the season. We will likely hear an update on both in Alonso's press conference before the game against Getafe.

