Can Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Turnaround His Poor Form in the Madrid Derby?

The first Madrid derby of the season is close, with both teams in very different situations. Real Madrid are riding high at the top of the table with six wins from six. Atletico Madrid have won just two games, after not winning in their first three of the season. They sit nine points behind their rivals, and a loss would be a devastating blow to any chance of a title.

Los Blancos have struggled against their rivals in the last five La Liga games, as has Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. In 17 appearances in all competitions against Los Colchoneros, Vini Jr. has just one goal.

Can Vinicius Jr. Break the Poor Run Against Atletico Madrid?

IMAGO / AOP.Press

The one goal for Vinicius Jr. came in the Copa del Rey quarter-final during the 2022-23 season. In 11 La Liga games, he has not scored a goal against the red and white team, but has registered four assists. This weekend, the Brazilian can change the narrative against his city rivals.

The 25-year-old is coming off a good performance against Levante, scoring the first goal and assisting the second. The game for Vini Jr. was one of his best of the season, as he picked up the ball and ran at the opponent's defense, reminiscent of the old Vinicius we saw before the start of last season. If the forward can continue from that, there is no reason why he can not add to his low tally in the Metropolitano Stadium.

Vini Jr. has seen a different start to the season, starting on the bench a couple of times under Xabi Alonso. Against Levante, he played his full 90 minutes in seven games. It could be an attempt to bring back the best Vini Jr.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With Kylian Mbappe in the form of his life, and if Vini Jr. can also get back to his best, it could be a bad time for any opponent. Could that start with the game against their Madrid rivals on Saturday?

