Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti And Lucas Vazquez Address Decision To Play Weekend Games Following Valencia Floods
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and veteran Lucas Vazquez believe that all football matches in Spain should have been postponed over the weekend following the devastating floods in the Valencia region.
The flash floods called off Real Madrid's game away at Valencia, but seven other La Liga games and fixtures in the Spanish lower leagues went ahead.
Ahead of Los Blancos' game against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Vazquez told the media, per AS, that games "should not have been played." The midfielder believes it was a moment to show solidarity to those affected by the severe flooding.
As it stands, the flooding disaster - the worst to hit Spain for several decades - has taken the lives of over 200 people.
Meanwhile, Ancelotti also shared his feelings about the situation during his pre-match press conference.
"Football has to stop," Ancelotti said. "Because it is the most important of the least important things in life. But we are not the decision-makers. We have to follow the instructions of those who are in charge.
"There are many ways to help. Football had to stop and then help. Everyone has been clear about it - nobody wanted to play." (H/T BBC Sport)
Other managers in La Liga have been vocal about the decision to play games after the Valencia floods, with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone saying it didn't make sense to go ahead with fixtures this past weekend.
