Report Reveals Real Reasons Why Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Had Fluminense Contract Terminated
Real Madrid legend Marcelo had his Fluminense contract ripped up following a touchline argument with head coach Mano Menezes.
The Brazilian was on the bench during Fluminense's recent game with Gremio, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Marcelo was on the bench at the start of the match and was ordered by Manezes to warm up. The situation changed though, as the left-back got visibly upset with Menezes. The Fluminense coach was even seen pushing Marcelo back to the bench.
A new report has now suggested that Marcelo has had issues with club management for a while. He reportedly had a bad relationship with previous head coach Fernando Diniz as well as another former manager Marcao.
The report also states that Marcelo wasn't too cordial with his teammates. Apart from that, he allegedly suggested that players don't need physical training if they have natural talent. His performances also came under the scrutiny and the player's commitment came into questiton as he failed to travel with the team more than once in 2024.
The Fluminense board reportedly praised Marcelo publicl,y but criticisms were made behind closed doors. Eventually, he has exited the club through termination of his contract via mutual agreement.
Real Madrid legend Marcelo issues statement after Fluminense exit
Marcelo's return to boyhood club ended in an unexpected manner. While it was a fairytale return, the stint itself did not go according to plan. Marcelo, though, issued a classy message on social media following his exit. The Brazilian full-back wrote on Instagram:
I have had a magnificent time at this club. Almost two years ago I decided to return, motivated by the sentimental connection I have with the team.- Marcelo
I was part of unforgettable moments, such as winning the first Copa Libertadores in the history of the club. My name will be immortalized in the renovated Marcelo Vieira Stadium, the place where our Xerem boys train every day.
I want to thank my wife @claricealves, my children @liamalvesv and @enzoalvesv, for always being by my side and for all the sacrifices they made for me. I am proud of what I have achieved and I thank everyone who made this unique moment, especially the president, the employees and my teammates. I also thank the tricolors for their support.'
Marcelo is widely regarded as a Real Madrid legend. He made 546 appearances for the club during an illustrious spell, scoring 38 goals and providing 103 assists. He won 25 trophies with the Spanish giants, including five UEFA Champions League titles. In his heydey, Marcelo was among the best full-backs in the world. At 36, his powers are certainly waning, meaning it would be interesting to see his next move.
