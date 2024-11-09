Carlo Ancelotti Criticizes Real Madrid's Schedule After Three First-Half Injuries Against Osasuna
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti blamed the club's demanding schedule after Los Blancos suffered three first-half injuries during their victory over Osasuna today.
Rodrygo and Eder Militao were withdrawn through injury during the opening 45 minutes, while Lucas Vazquez was replaced at half-time after the veteran picked up a knock.
Following Real Madrid's stunning 4-0 triumph over Osasuna, Ancelotti said, per Forbes, that seeing three players get injured in the first half was "quite rare." He then spoke about the demands his side and other clubs face with the current fixture schedule.
"The demands of this calendar do not allow the players to rest just enough, they arrive with less rest to the matches. It's a general problem, not just ours."- Carlo Ancelotti [H/T Forbes]
Real Madrid's injury list has now expanded, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Thibaut Courtois already currently sidelined. Relevo reports that Militao's setback is feared to be another cruciate ligament injury.
With Los Blancos losing players at an alarming rate, particularly in defense, Ancelotti was asked if the club will now be forced to dip into the transfer market come January or if he will put his faith in Real Madrid's youth system.
"In January we will see ... I don't think about signings because we have to prepare games with the ones we have ... Today Raul Asencio [A Real Madrid youth product who made his debut from the bench] gave a good contribution."- Carlo Ancelotti
A hat-trick from Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham's first goal of the season secured today's 4-0 win for Real Madrid. That result puts Los Blancos six points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.
