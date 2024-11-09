Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Home Team Dazzles As Vinicius Jr. Hat-Trick Eases Los Blancos To 4-0 Win
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said this week that they had found the solution to their recent struggles. The 4-0 victory over Osasuna may have proved him right, as Los Blancos were ruthless after the first goal went in.
Vinicius Jr.'s hat-trick and Jude Bellingham's goal gave them three crucial points as they chase down rivals Barcelona in La Liga.
Real Madrid Go Through the Gears After Opening Goal
It was a slow start to the game, which is unsurprising given the early kick-off times. The slow start was also accompanied by two injuries for Real Madrid. Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao were both replaced with what could be severe injuries. Brahim Diaz and young center-back Raul Asencio, who was making his first-team debut, entered for the two injured players.
MORE: Real Madrid Injury Crisis Surges As Three Players Forced Off In First Half Against Osasuna
The young defender set up the second goal, with Real Madrid taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. A perfect long ball from Asencio found Bellingham, who lifted it over the keeper and into the net. The Englishman, who hadn't scored in 12 games for Los Blancos, breathed a sigh of relief, as the ball bounced in.
It was Vinicius Jr. who opened the scoring, finishing smartly on the near post after Bellingham played him in down the left side of the box. The goal awoke the beast, as Real Madrid was relentless after the first goal and into the second half.
Vinicius Jr. completed his hat trick with goals in the 61st and 69th minute, the first goal set up by goalkeeper Andriy Lumin. The Ukrainian's quick thinking after catching the ball from a cross was to release the Brazilian with a beautiful pass, and he burst into the box and slotted in after rounding the keeper.
Los Blancos pushed for more goals, bringing on young talents Arda Guler and Endrick. The only thing missing from the game was a Kylian Mbappe goal. Unfortunately, that did not occur, but the Real Madrid fans continued to chant and applaud and encourage the Fench striker.
It was a much-needed win for Carlo Ancelotti, who will be more impressed with the manner of victory. Madrid looked to be back to their ruthless best and will be upset that now players will head off for international duty after a momentum-gaining performance.
Recommended
Carlo Ancelotti Wants To Do One Last Thing With Real Madrid Before He Retires
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: A Look At Their Last Five La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Name Drops Managers Who Rival Him As The Best In The Last 30 Years