Real Madrid Injury Crisis Surges As Three Players Forced Off In First Half Against Osasuna
For parts of this season, Carlo Ancelotti has been missing some of his critical Real Madrid players, including Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Thibaut Courtois. He may have to deal with more, as two players came off in the first half of the La Liga game against Osasuna.
Brazilian pair Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao both were substituted after suffering leg injuries, with Militao's sounding a significantly painful one, screaming in agony as he fell to the ground.
Non Contact Injury for Brazilian Defender Eder Militao
Eder Militao suffered a non-contact injury midway through the first half. As the ball floated into the Osasuna box, Militao went to attack it but fell to the ground, screaming in pain.
After a few minutes of receiving treatment and with teammates gathered around him, Militao was stretched off, covering his face with his jersey, clearly distressed.
His Brazilian teammate Rodrygo Goes was the first to be substituted with an injury, being replaced by Brahim Diaz. It looked like he may have injured the same leg he had just recovered from. He returned midweek for 15 minutes at the end of the game after missing the Barcelona game.
The young Brazilian was pictured in tears on the bench, a sad sight for fans. Rodrygo and Militao were called up to the Brazil squad, so they could now miss the World Cup Qualifier games.
The third injury was right-back Lucas Vazquez, who was injured ten minutes before the half. He managed to continue but was replaced with Luka Modric at halftime.
