Celta Head Coach Claudio Giráldez Reveals How They Can Beat Real Madrid
Sunday's La Liga schedule starts with a crucial game between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo. Los Blancos are still fighting for the title, while Celta are looking to get into Europe next season. This means that dropping points would not work out well for both.
The last time the two teams met in the league, Real Madrid won 2-1 at the Estadio de Balaídos. The Spanish champions have won their last ten games in all competitions against today's opposition and are unbeaten in the previous 18.
It doesn't read well for Claudio Giráldez's team's chances, but the losing record will have to end eventually. He spoke to the media ahead of the game and revealed what his side need to do to have a chance of winning.
This is our third match against them this year, and we already know their potential. If we're not perfect, we have nothing to do. They're hurting from not winning the Cup, which they came close to.- Claudio Giráldez
Claudio Giráldez continued:
We have to be focused, show a lot of personality, be brave, and be very good in both areas, which is crucial against a team with so much talent and so much ability to hurt you out of nowhere,” he stated.- Claudio Giráldez
Celta played Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 in January and managed two late goals to send the game to extra time. They lost 5-2 but troubled the home team throughout the game.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are suffering from a long list of injuries, so there may not be a better time to play them. However, Giráldez knows that despite missing players, they are still a strong outfit.
