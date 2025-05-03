Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Real Madrid are set to play Celta Vigo in a La Liga home clash on Sunday, May 4. Los Blancos are currently second in the table with 72 points from 33 matches.
They are four points behind league leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's team need a win to keep the pressure up on Barca.
The Italian manager spoke to the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
Q: On Celta and the league
Ancelotti: Celta are a great side. They came close to beating Barcelona not long ago and they're very well drilled. We've had a week to prepare for it and we'll produce our best in tomorrow's game. It's an important one in the fight for the league title.
We're focused on the present and on the games we've got coming up. We can fight for the La Liga title, and we'll do that until the final second of the final game, no matter what happens. That's what we're focused on, and we're not thinking about anything else. Despite the injuries to Rüdiger, Mendy and Alaba over the last week, we believe we can still put out a good team and win tomorrow's game.
Q: On the team's goals for the season
Ancelotti: The goal is to prepare well for tomorrow's game and win it. Then we'll prepare for the next one, which is vital. It gives us the chance to put up a good fight in the title race.
Q: On the Copa del Rey final
Ancelotti: I've spoken to the president and the club. It left a bitter taste because of how close we came. Everyone saw that the team did a great job. It's a real blow to lose like that at the end but I have nothing negative to say about the team, they gave it everything to try and win.
Q: On Jesus Vallejo's chances of playing
Ancelotti: He has a better chance.
Q: His assessment of the season
Ancelotti: From a professional perspective, it's been a more difficult season than usual, of course compared to the previous campaign which was pretty much perfect. We've had issues which we've tried to address over the course of the season. It hasn't been wonderful, but there are five games left and anything can happen. We can't let our heads drop, we have to try and win every game and see what happens. We'll give it our all to do that. Right now it doesn't look like a great season but if you're able to win, that can turn into a good season pretty quickly.
Q: Arda Guler
Ancelotti: He's made good progress, he'll have a bigger role to play in the future. He's showing his quality, consistency in his game, he can play in the centre of the park... I think he's going to be a fantastic central midfielder, not just a winger, because he has a great understanding of the game and sets the pace well. He'll be a very important player for Real Madrid in the future because there aren't many players around with his kind of profile.
Q: On recent one goal wins
Ancelotti: My analysis is that we've really improved defensively. We've kept clean sheets and that means we've improved. In order to get better at the back, we've lost a little bit of an edge up top.
Q: On new coach news
Ancelotti: I have a great relationship with the club. We talk about everything, that's always been the case. We don't pay much attention to the information that comes out. It is what it is, and the rumours are often untrue.
Q: On his farewell
Ancelotti: I don't know what's going to happen. Whatever it is, it will be a glorious farewell. I have such great affection for this club, and the club has always treated me brilliantly. There will never be a falling-out between me and the club. There never has been and I don't intend for that to change on my last day, whether that comes in 2025 or in 2030. When the day comes, it'll be a beautiful goodbye.
Q: On his future
Ancelotti: I'm all good. I understand you want to discuss my future, but I don't. It's a lack of communication between us. I'm not angry, I'm quite calm and very happy. I know exactly what I have to do, and what I'm going to do. And I won't be discussing my future today. You'll be disappointed, but I couldn't care less.
I have great affection for my club, my players and my fans. I also have great respect for them, and I'll speak about my future on the 25th, not before.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Hansi Flick Reveals How Lamine Yamal Can Become Like Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid Coaching Staff Give Six-Word Response When Asked About Defensive Injuries
Journalist Claims Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti 'Fed Up' With Brazil's FA