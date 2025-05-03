Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Odds And Prediction
Real Madrid are set to face Celta Vigo in a La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on May 4. Last week, Carlo Ancelotti and his side fell to Hansi Flick's Barcelona 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final. Meanwhile, they are second in the table with 72 points from 33 games.
Los Blancos are four points behind the Blaugrana in the table, with the title race entering its latest stage. Both sides are set to face each other next week in a crucial game that could decide the title if Madrid were to lose. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team will face seventh-placed Celta Vigo, which is sitting in the last Europa League spot, and a positive result against Los Blancos could cement their place in Europe.
Real Madrid have won four of their last five league games, losing the other to Valencia. Meanwhile, Os Celestes have won two of their previous five games in the league, registering two losses and a draw in the period.
Ahead of the game, let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the match. (odds via Draftkings)
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -290
Draw: +450
Celta Vigo: +550
Both teams to score:
Yes: -175
No: +140
Double chance:
Tie or Real Madrid: -1100
Real Madrid or Celta Vigo: -750
Tie or Celta Vigo: +220
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -350; Under: +225 )
Celta Vigo: 1.5 (Over: +200; Under: -320)
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction
Los Merengues are in the middle of an injury crisis with several of their defenders, such as Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy, added to the already long list of unavailable players; they will be sidelined until the end of the season and will also miss the upcoming Club World Cup this summer.
Therefore, Aurélien Tchouaméni will undoubtedly be starting in central defense alongside Raul Asencio in the foreseeable future, while Dani Ceballos will be in midfield.
Though Madrid's issues are more defence oriented, Carlo Ancelotti's side is also struggling offensively as they failed to score more than one goal in their last five league games. Though, Los Blancos are averaging 2 goals per game this season in the league and are set to face a side that conceded 49 goals in 33 games.
Additionally, Real Madrid will certainly look to put the game away quickly to avoid any injuries before their crucial game against Barcelona next week.
Madrid are expected to come out victorious in their clash against Celta Vigo and keep the pressure on Barcelona ahead of the upcoming El Clásico next week.
Winner: Real Madrid
