Three Real Madrid Players Who Are At Risk Of Missing The El Clasico Due To Suspension
Real Madrid trail Barcelona by four points in La Liga with an El Clasico on the horizon. First, they take on Celta Vigo, knowing anything but a win will likely make it extremely difficult to keep hold of their league title.
Heading into the game at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 4, three Los Blancos players are one yellow card away from being suspended for the El Clasico on May 11.
Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dani Ceballos, and Lucas Vázquez are all one booking away from a one-game suspension (Transfermarkt). If they picked that up in the game against Celta Vigo, they would miss the game against Barcelona.
Due to the long list of injuries, losing just one of these players would be a blow for Carlo Ancelotti. Tchouaméni looks set to move to center-back due to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba's recent injuries. If he were to be suspended for Barcelona or any of the final games, it would mean either Jesús Vallejo or Jacobo Ramón would likely start.
Vazquez being suspended would mean midfielder Fede Valverde would have to start at right-back, and Ceballos missing a game would mean losing experience in the center of the midfield.
Ancelotti would not want them to miss any remaining games, but the away trip to Barcelona would be more damaging for the La Liga title race.
