Rio Ferdinand Describes What Role Arda Güler Could Excel At for Real Madrid
Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Güler has struggled to break into the team since he arrived from Fenerbahçe in 2023. The Turkish international has the talent, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been reluctant to use him.
After making 13 appearances in his first season, he has made 37 this season. Only 14 were starts, which has been frustrating for himself and the fans.
In his recent start against Getafe, the 20-year-old impressed playing a more central midfield role. Former Manchester United center-back Rio Ferdinand has spoken about Güler's role at Real. In a series of posts from his X account, Ferdinand believes that, given time, a creative central midfielder would be the perfect position for him.
Real Madrid have a problem.. Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric isn’t getting any younger. This Madrid team need a controller, manipulator, rythym maker. They have great players but are missing this important ingredient in their mix of players now.- Rio Ferdinand
Guler…. he is young & physically can develop more BUT some players don’t have to rely on physicality (Modric, Kroos, Iniesta, Scholes, Xavi etc) given time & the right structure around him he can provide the rhythm & control the Real Madrid team needs!
Carlo Ancelotti will likely be heading out, with Xabi Alonso as the next head coach. Could the Sapniard get more out of Güler next season?
