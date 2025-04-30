Brazil's FA Fail To Land Carlo Ancelotti As Saudi Arabia Enters [Report]
Current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly won’t be heading to South America to take charge of the Brazil national team. According to MARCA, Ancelotti has ultimately decided to turn down the offer.
Ancelotti even personally contacted Brazil FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues to thank him for the interest. Moreover, the report claims that the Italian is also considering a major offer from Saudi Arabia.
MORE: Rio Ferdinand Describes What Role Arda Güler Could Excel At for Real Madrid
The report from the Spanish outlet Ancelotti may have encountered difficulties reaching an agreement with Real Madrid to leave in June. Still, behind it all, there also appears to be a massive offer from Saudi Arabia.
An offer of around €50 million net per season—an amount that’s hard to turn down—could be on the table for the veteran manager, per MARCA.
Moreover, the contract between the Brazilian FA and the Real Madrid coach reportedly had even been drafted, but it ultimately fell through.
This isn’t the first time either—last season, the coach also considered another proposal from Brazil’s FA but ultimately chose to stay with Real Madrid. Along with the information from MARCA, transfer expert César Luis Merlo shared details of why Ancelotti won’t be managing Brazil.
Merlo notes that Brazil’s FA had a verbal agreement, but in recent hours, the coach did not show the necessary commitment to leave Real Madrid. Furthermore, he reported that the Spanish club also took a harder stance on releasing him, which led the Brazilian FA to withdraw from negotiations.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Continues To Taunt Real Madrid
French World Cup Winner Labels Real Madrid 'Thuggish' And A 'Disgrace'
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Told What He Should Learn From Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka
Real Madrid To Break Contract Rule For A Player Over 30 (Report)