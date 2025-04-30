Rio Ferdinand Urges Premier League Striker to Join Real Madrid Instead of Liverpool
Real Madrid have a star-studded attacking line-up in their ranks with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Jr in the team. Mbappe signed at the start of the 2024-25 season, scoring 34 goals.
The Frenchman, though, is arguably not a number 9. Hence, there might be room for addition for a striker although that's not necessarily Los Blancos' priority in the transfer market.
Rio Ferdinand has now claimed that Alexander Isak could be a good addition to Real Madrid, despite the Swedish striker being linked with Liverpool. Isak has been free-scoring for Newcastle United, reaching 26 goals and six assists in 39 appearances across competitions this season.
Arne Slot's side recently won the Premier League in a dominant way. Ferdinand reckons a marksman like Isak moving to Anfield would significantly bolster Slot's side and they could dominate for years to come. Hence, the former Manchester United defender has urged Isak to move to Real Madrid instead.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:
I think he lives in that ilk, he has the impact like that if he goes to Liverpool. I think he lives in that ilk, he has the impact like that if he goes to Liverpool. I think he could go to Madrid or something like that, I think he should go to Madrid, he can’t go to Liverpool, he can’t go to Liverpool. I don’t want to see this type of dominance, J***s.- Rio Ferdinand
Alexander Isak is world class and could certainly play for Real Madrid. Whether Los Blancos currently need a striker is debatable.
