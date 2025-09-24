Levante Player Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Vinicius Jr. After Loss to Real Madrid

There has been plenty of criticism around Vinicius Jr. over the last few weeks for his on-field attitude and form. However, the Real Madrid man had one of his best games of the season against Levante on September 23. Vini Jr. scored the opening goal, a fantastic finish, and then added an assist for the second goal.

Despite his excellent game, there was some controversy after the game. Levante player and captain Unai Elgezabal spoke about an on-field clash with the Brazilian in his post-game press conference (h/t El Partidazo de COPE).

He was firm with his words, emphasizing that nobody should disrespect the club or himself. Elgezabal said that there are situations he won't tolerate, and Vinicius Jr. had crossed the line.

When people disrespect us, the fans, and the crest we represent, we have to say enough. Unai Elgezabal

The Levante captain continued, speaking about Vinicius Jr. as a player:

He's a player with a lot of potential, but there are different situations that I don't handle as a person that are out of place. I don't want to give him more hype because it's not necessary. Unai Elgezabal

What Did Vinicius Jr. Do to Unai Elgezabal?

During the first half, the two players had a confrontation. It looked to be just an exchange of words, but Vinicius Jr. looked to tap Unai Elgezabal on his face. It didn't appear to be a hard touch, but it was enough to anger the Levante captain. He did not relate to the field but spoke of his disapproval of the Brazilian attitude.

Vini Jr. has a reputation for upsetting players due to his aggressive playing style. He likes to use tricks and flicks to get past opponents, and sometimes opposing players feel humiliated as a result. This also causes players to foul Vinicius Jr., and he is very vocal about his feelings when that happens. It leads to clashes, and the same might happen again.

