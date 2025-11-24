David Sanchez Suggests Real Madrid Handed Favourable Refereeing Decision Against Elche

It was the third game in all competitions that Real Madrid failed to record a win, drawing 2-2 with Elche. After a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, Los Blancos have drawn back-to-back games in La Liga, but still sit top of the table by one point.

After the game, there was considerable controversy surrounding one decision. The Jude Bellingham goal that made it 2-2 was allowed to stand despite Elche players believing there was a foul on the goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Speaking on Radio Marca show ' La Tribu A Diario', David Sanchez believes Real Madrid were fortunate not to have the goal disallowed, not only that, but he went further in the team's treatment by referees.

Real Madrid Continue to Benefit From Referee Decisions

According to David Sanchez, Jude Bellingham's 87th-minute equaliser should not have stood. In the lead-up to the goal, Vinicius Jr went in for a challenge with goalkeeper Inaki Pena. The Brazilian looked to take a shot but collided with Pena. Seconds later, the ball was put into the back of the net.

"Yesterday was another example: they should have lost and ended up drawing thanks to a refereeing error. It was another refereeing blunder; the goal should never have stood." David Sanchez

Jude Bellingham came to the rescue for Real Madrid against Elche last night! 👏



A late strike from the England international salvaged a crucial point for Los Blancos at the Estadio Martínez Valero ⚪



Presented by @sbk | 18+ | Please Gamble Responsibly pic.twitter.com/HcxwHTiNE0 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 24, 2025

Sanchez believes the referee should have called a foul. The decision did go to VAR, but they did not see enough evidence to overturn the goal.

Sanchez was not shy in suggesting that Real Madrid are benefiting from referee decisions. It's not just mistakes, with him pointing to the Negeira case. The ongoing case involves Barcelona and José María Enríquez Negreira, a former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees. It involves reported payments made by the Catalan club during his time in charge that could be seen as bribes to benefit Barca in games.

The case has still not been closed, and due to that, Sanchez thinks Real Madrid are gaining an unfair advantage.

“ Because it’s clear that the Negreira issue is still on the table . But don’t be fooled, Real Madrid continues to be the team in this country that benefits most from refereeing errors.” David Sanche

There is no proof of that, and also it's not something that Real Madrid can control if it were the case. The result is a blow for Alonso's side, but they still stay top despite the draw.

