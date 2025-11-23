Elche 2-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Draw Again

Real Madrid were held to another draw in La Liga, but did move back to the top of the standings. They now lead Barcelona by one point as their rivals have reduced the gap, which was six points two games ago.

Dean Huijsen and Jude Bellingham scored the goals, coming from behind both times. They had chances to get the three points but had to settle for one.

Los Blancos did not get going until late, with head coach Xabi Alonso making multiple changes to the starting lineup that saw Vinicius Jr. and Fede Valverde start on the bench.

Real Madrid Leave it Late to Earn Draw

It was an open start to the game, with Elche looking to take the game to Real Madrid. The first chance fell to Kylian Mbappe after 10 minutes, firing wide from the edge of the area after great work from Raul Asencio. It was a half-chance, but one the Frenchman would feel he should have done better.

The first chance for Elche came from a defensive mistake from Álvaro Carreras, who was caught in possession. However, with Rafa Mir one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, the big Belgian stopped his tame effort. Not long later, Arda Guler saw another long-range shot for Los Blancos just whistled past the post.

Mbappe had another chance to open the scoring on the half-hour mark. He raced through on goal from the right side and still managed to get a shot off despite a heavy final touch. However, it was well saved by Inaki Pena, who was on hand moments later to save with his knee, denying the Frenchman again.

Elche were given just as good a chance as the away team, and they created another chance just before halftime. Andre Silva drove in a shot, which was again well saved by Courtois. Both goalkeepers have had an excellent half.

Eight minutes into the second half, the home side took the lead thanks to a lovely move finished off by Aleix Febas. The midfielder slotted the ball perfectly, passed the onrushing Courtois with the ball, hitting the post and going in.

Alonso did not take long to react, bringing on Vini Jr. Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Gonzalo Garcia.

It was an eventful final minutes to the game with goals galore. First, Dean Huijsen scored his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid, finishing from a Jude Bellingham assist. However, in the 84th minute, Alvaro Rodriguez put the home team back in front with a great finish from the edge of the area.

The scoring was not done as three minutes late Jude Bellingham equalised. After a long VAR check, the goal was given with no foul seen by the officiating team despite protests from the Elche players.

Los Blancos pushed for the winner with a few half-chances falling to the away team, but they had to settle for just a point.

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Greece to face Olympiacos in the Champions League. Then they are back in the Bernabeu, where they will face Girona on November 30.

