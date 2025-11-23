Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Fires Shots at Barcelona, Javier Tebas, and Others

Ahead of Real Madrid's game against Elche, the president of the club, Florentino Perez, spoke at the General Assembly of Delegate Members. It's a chance for the face of Real Madrid to give an update on many things, including financial and future news around the club.

It was also a chance for Perez to speak on important matters around not just the club, but the domestic league and Europe.

As expected, he did not hold back on certain subjects. Perez took shots at La Liga president Javier Tebas over the proposed league game in the United States. he even criticised the refereeing standards in Spain, which involved a swipe at Barcelona.

Florentino Perez Does Not Hold Back in Speech

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After speaking about various subjects (h/t Marca), Florentino Perez touched on the cancelled La Liga game in Miami, United States. The game was set to be between Barcelona and Villarreal, with La Liga president Javier Tebas critical of Perez and Real Madrid in leading the cancellation of the game.

Perez did not hold back on his thoughts, using a Barcelona player's thoughts in his argument against it.

"It's not normal that the president of La Liga wants to impose a match on us in Miami, something that even Barça's captain, Frank de Jong, doesn't think is normal. And it's also not normal that La Liga supports two teams, Barcelona and Villarreal, receiving extra financial incentives for playing in Miami. And then we have to listen to Tebas comparing the match to the NFL's failed attempt to play in Miami. The NFL game was legal and in accordance with the competition rules, and it also had the full support of everyone. It's not the same; it didn't even have UEFA's backing. It's nothing more than a failed gamble." Florentino Perez

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It was only the La Liga game abroad where Tebas felt the words of Perez. He also spoke about the failed operations in the Legends museum. He believes the league is losing millions due to the move, and Tebas has not passed on any information.

"It's also not normal that LaLiga continues to lose millions of euros of our money with the failure of the Legends museum, which is meant to justify investment in media. There are media outlets that were created with the sole purpose of harming Real Madrid. And it's even more worrying that they do so in an opaque manner. Their president has refused to give us this information." Florentio Perez

There was much more from Perez, who even targeted the standard of refereeing in Spain. He used that to move on to another subject, that being Barcelona paying the vice president of the referee association money for several seasons.

"The level of Spanish refereeing is also unacceptable. It's a disgrace that FIFA didn't select a single one of the 35 Spanish on-field referees. And of course, it's also unacceptable that Barcelona, ​​for whatever reason, paid the vice-president of the referees' association more than 8 million euros for at least 17 years. He held important positions, and this period coincides, coincidentally, with Barcelona's best results in our country." Florentino Perez

