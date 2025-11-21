Borussia Dortmund Player Reportedly Dreams of Playing for Liverpool or Real Madrid

Many players across the game have goals, with some of those representing some of the top teams in the world. Many have dreams of playing for Real Madrid, with wearing the white shirt seen as being one of the greatest achievements in the game.

That’s why when Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi is reportedly interested in playing for Real Madrid, it’s no surprise. It’s not the only club the young German would be interested in playing for. According to West Deutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, the winger’s two dream destinations would be Real Madrid or Liverpool.

If either club is interested in the player, a move could materialize soon, with contract talks with Dortmund at a standstill.

Karim Adeyemi Yet to Hand in Transfer Request

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

There have been reports that the 23-year-old wants to leave the club, but no transfer request has been submitted. Reports previously have suggested that his agent has held talks with both Manchester United and Inter Milan. As of now, he is still at Dortmund.

The German club want to renew his contract, but both parties are far apart on what Adeyemi would earn. His contract runs out in 2027, and with talks not progressing, Dortmund could look to sell in the summer to bring in some money rather than let him leave for free. Los Blancos seem to be in a similar position with Vinicius Jr., with players playing in the same position.

Would Real Madrid Be Interested in Karim Adeyemi?

The short answer is no. If Vinicius Jr. signs a new contract at the club. The Brazilian, like Adeyemi, is in intense contract talks with Real Madrid, and with his contract ending in 2027, the future is not certain. The belief is that the club wants to keep Vini Jr. in Madrid, but will not give in to his contract demands.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

If the 25-year-old leaves next summer, perhaps then Los Blancos would be interested in Adeyemi. However, there are likely names on the clubs’ list higher up than the German, with all due respect. One of those names is PSG winger Bradley Barcola, and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams has also been linked to the Bernabeu.

There is so much that can happen before then. One thing is for sure: Borussia Dortmund are standing firm in contract talks with Adeyemi. That could result in the German leaving, and where that could be, we will have to see.

