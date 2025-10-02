Eder Militao's Wonder Strike for Real Madrid Wins La Liga Award for September

During the month of September, Real Madrid scored ten goals in La Liga across four games. One of those has been crowned goal of the month.

Center-back Eder Militao scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Espanyol on September 20. The Brazilian picked up the ball in the Espanyol half and, after a couple of touches, unleashed a wonderstrike into the top left corner of the goal.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The goal was crowned the La Liga Goal of the Month, beating some other great contenders. Kylian Mbappe also scored a superb long-range effort, but it was not on the same level as Militao's.

"The Real Madrid defender produced one of the best moments of the month with a powerful shot from outside the box that kicked off his side's victory against RCD Espanyol," La Liga

A RIDICULOUS HIT! 🇧🇷



Éder Militão wins #LALIGAEASPORTS 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇 for September!#LALIGAGOALOFTHEMONTH | #PREMIOSLALIGA — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) October 1, 2025

The Brazilian has a decent strike rate for a center back, with that being his ninth La Liga goal in 123 appearances. If he hadn't had some serious injuries over the past two seasons, it could have been more. Militao had also scored six goals in other competitions.

Eder Militao Starts New Season in Strong Form

Militao suffered a serious injury in November 2024 during a game against Osasuna. The Brazilian injured his cruciate ligament, an injury that kept him out for an extended period the season before. IT kept him sidelined for the rest of the season, returning to play 26 minutes in the final Club World Cup.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It's been a long road to recovery for the 27-year-old, and under Xabi Alonso, he has begun to rediscover the form that Los Blancos fans were accustomed to a few years ago. He is entering the years when most players are in their peak, and after two serious injuries, it is great to see him playing at the top level again and doing it well.

It's also a World Cup year, and Militao would love to make the Brazil squad under his former coach, Carlo Ancelotti. He has just been called up for the upcoming friendlies against Japan and South Korea, which shows he is back up to speed. A fully fit and performing Militao is excellent for both club and country, and his performances demonstrate this.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Have Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Been Called Up For the Brazil National Team's October Friendlies?

Fede Valverde's Partner Mina Bonino Shows Support for Real Madrid Star on Instagram

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Are the Media Overreacting to Xabi Alonso's Decision to Bench Fede Valverde?