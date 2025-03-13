Villarreal vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid will face Villarreal at La Ceramica on Saturday. Los Blancos will be looking to head to the top of La Liga. Barcelona would have games in hand and play third-placed Atlético Madrid on Sunday.
The reverse fixture ended 2-0 to Ancelotti's team, thanks to goals from Valverde and Vinicius Jr. Despite a clear dominance of Los Blancos in head-to-heads, Villarreal has become a tough opponent for Real Madrid in recent years.
Villarreal sits 5th in the league, having one game in hand. They are five points behind fourth-placed Atlétic Bilbao after losing over the weekend against Deportivo Alavés.
Overall, the teams faced each other 49 times in the league. Madrid's record is 26 wins, 17 draws, and six losses. Here are five classic league matches between the sides.
May 19, 2024: Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid
Alexander Sørloth scored four goals to snatch an incredible comeback draw for Villarreal against Real Madrid late in the 2023/24 season.
Two weeks before the 2024 Champions League final against Dortmund, Madrid faced Villarreal at La Ceramica. Without many of their usual starters, Los Blancos thought to have secured victory over the hosts after leading 4-1 at half-time, thanks to goals from Lucas Vasquez, Joselu, and an Arda Guler brace.
However, Villarreal managed a fantastic second-half comeback led by Alexander Sørloth. The Norwegian scored three of his four goals in eight minutes (48', 52', 56') to complete the "Remontada".
February 21, 2010: Real Madrid 6-2 Villarreal
In 2009/10, Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season at the club, Real Madrid thrashed Villarreal 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Gonzalo Higuaín and Kaká scored braces, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Xabi Alonso, the current Bayer Leverkusen coach, also participated in the goal fest.
April 8, 2023: Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal
Villarreal ran out 3-2 victors at the Santiago Bernabéu after a second-half comeback in the 2022/23 La Liga campaign.
A Pau Torres own goal gave an early lead to the hosts, but Samuel Chukwueze leveled the score just before half-time. Vinicius Junior put his side back on top three minutes into the second half. However, Luis Morales and Chukwueze's second goal of the night sealed the win for the visitors.
December 17, 2023: Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal
In their 2023/24 title-winning season, Real Madrid dominated the Yellow Submarine 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
With Vini Jr. out of the game, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo ran the show in the first half. At the start of the second half, Luis Morales reduced Villarreal's deficit, but Los Blancos were unstoppable that day. Brahim Diaz made it 3-1 just before Modric secured himself a goal to seal the win for his side.
February 8, 2014: Real Madrid 4-2 Villarreal
Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid thwarted Villareal 4-2 at home thanks to a Karim Benzema brace.
Gareth Bale opened the score for the hosts inside seven minutes before Benzema put his side up by two in the 25th minute. However, the visitors refused to go down without a fight, and Mario reduced their deficit just before half-time.
Jesé scored Madrid's third goal, but Giovanni Dos Santos pulled one back for Villarreal five minutes later. Ultimately, Karim Benzema sealed the game for his side with his brace in a thrilling game.
