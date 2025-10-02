Are the Media Overreacting to Xabi Alonso's Decision to Bench Fede Valverde?

The fallout after the Champions League game between Real Madrid and FC Kairat, you'd have thought Los Blancos would have lost. In fact, they won 5-0, but the benching of vice captain Federico Valverde is a hot topic in the media.

Several top Spanish publications jumped on the incident, suggesting that a rift had developed after the head coach's game decision. It resulted in Valverde coming out to post a lengthy message on his social media criticizing the accusations and discussing his pride in wearing the white shirt.

The media shifted their direction and have since challenged the head coach on his decision not to give the Uruguayan any minutes in the game.

They believe that Alonso unfairly treated the Real Madrid vice captain with his decision to bench him. It came after he was the player who took the pre-game press conference duties, which usually means the player would be starting. However, is the situation being blown out of proportion?

Media Overreaction to Xabi Alonso and Federico Valverde

The Uruguayan has been an ever-present for the club over the last several seasons when available. He has even played through injuries, and when his body was on empty, he still put in a shift. That is why the media are criticizing the new head coach over his decision.

On the Radio Marca show La Tribu, journalist Roberto Gómez spoke about the incident and aimed some harsh words towards the Los Blancos head coach.

They're being very unfair to Fede Valverde, a model youngster...Young coaches give too many technical and tactical explanations. I don't like that. Roberto Gómez

Gómez mentioned that Valverde had played 50+ games last season. He also started seven of the eight games before the FC Kairat game, and in the other played 45 minutes as a substitute. That amount of gametime, the 27-year-old is due a rest, even if he wants to start. As the head coach of Real Madrid, Alonso has to take care of the welfare of the players, which he could have done by resting Valverde.

In Valverde's post, he never once criticized the head coach or expressed any issues with his decision not to play him. It just feels like this whole thing has been blown up into something of nothing. Perhaps Alonso could have had somebody he knew was starting to take the press conference duties, with him saying he knew Valverde was not starting before making that decision.

A young coach who is still learning, but there appear to be no problems and nobody to point a finger of blame at after the incident. It's all something about nothing.

