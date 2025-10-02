Fede Valverde's Partner Mina Bonino Shows Support for Real Madrid Star on Instagram

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde will want to arrive at this weekend's Villarreal game as soon as possible.

It comes after a few days of drama revolving around head coach Xabi Alonso's decision to bench the midfielder in the Champions League game against FC Kairat. It was stirred up more by the media, who pointed to his actions around not getting on the field.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The 27-year-old reacted to the articles questioning his attitude towards being benched. Some even suggested he had refused to play if Alonso wanted him to start at right-back. His social media post directly addressed all the questions. Valverede was also left hurt by his efforts in a Real Madrid shirt being questioned, which he said was unfair.

Luckily for Valverde, he has a partner who will back him in any situation.

Mina Bonino Sends Beautiful Message of Support for Partner Fede Valverde

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the lowest of times, having the support of your partner is always going to ease the pain. That is precisely what Mina Bonino showed in her recent Instagram story post. The couple has been together for several years, even when he joined Los Blancos. Her post was a beautiful message of support and love for her other half.

"I love you, in this and in 10,000 lives I will be by your side," Mina Bonino

Taken from @minabonino Instagram

The words were put together alongside a picture of them, embraced in a romantic pose on a yacht. It's not the first time Bonino has come out in support, and the last time it was more feisty.

During last season, when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge, she reacted after a game against ASC Milan in the Champions League. Valverde was taken off at half-time with the side trailing, and he was playing out of position.

She wrote on her social media "It's better that I keep quiet because they would take me to jail." When she was questioned about the post by a fan who backed the coaches decision, she fired back "What are you talking about? When are they going to understand once and for all that Fede is not a winger?"

She later declared that her account was hacked. Rightfully or wrongfully, she always has the best interests of her partner in mind and will fight his corner in support. Valverde will just want to see the field against Villarreal on October 4.

