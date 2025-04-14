Eduardo Camavinga Broke His Long La Liga Goal Drought With Winner vs Alavés
In a game full of talking points, an Eduardo Camavinga goal secured a 1-0 win over Alavés. It was a hard-fought three points for Real Madrid that kept them on the heels of league leaders Barcelona.
The Frenchman's goal was deserving of winning any game. After combining well with Fede Valverde, Camavinga curled a beautiful left-foot shot from the edge of the area into the bottom left corner.
Camavinga described his emotions after his goal:
My goal? I score a lot in training. My dad always tells me to shoot. I did, scored and I'm very happy. It gives me confidence.- Eduardo Camavinga
The goal ended a long drought for the 22-year-old, whose previous goal in La Liga was in 2022 (per TransferMarkt). It came in March against Real Sociedad, so it has been over three years since he last scored in the league.
Not known for scoring many goals, the Sunday goal was just his third La Liga goal in his career. It is a surprise that he has gotten into good scoring positions. He has been criticized for not scoring more during his short Los Blancos career.
The 2022 strike wasn't his last goal for Real, scoring in the Copa del Rey win against Deportiva Minera in January 2025.
Camavinga will miss the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal after being sent off in the first game. He will be available against Athletic Club next weekend and will hope the goal can boost his confidence in front of goal.
