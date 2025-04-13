Transcript: Davide Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid's Win Over Alaves
Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in their recent La Liga away clash on Sunday, April 13. Eduardo Camavinga scored the solitary goal of the match in the 34th minute.
It was an eventful game as both sides had a sending off each. Kylian Mbappe was given marching oders in the 38th minute while Alaves' Manu Sanchez received a red card in the 70th minute.
Davide Ancelotti led the team from the dugout in Carlo Ancelotti's absence. The assistant manager addressed the media after the game (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the win
Ancelotti: The victory gives us confidence. It was what we were looking for here and we knew it wasn't going to be easy. What happened in the game made it even more complicated for us, but the fact that we won gives us confidence for what we want to happen next Wednesday. I enjoyed being in the dugout. I was a little nervous at the start, like every first time, but since then it's been total enjoyment.
Q: Mbappe's red card
Ancelotti: I didn't speak to him after the game. He’s not a violent guy, he’s apologised and is aware of his mistake. It's a clear red card and he’s suffered the consequences. I’m sure that the many little fouls that have been done to him made him react that way, even if it's the wrong way to react. I'm not justifying it, but it may have been because of that.
Q: League or Champions League? Which is easier?
Ancelotti: Both are difficult, but we’re going to try. We have the confidence and the quality to do it both in the Champions League and in the league. We have to earn it, it's not enough having the quality we have, we need some things to go well for us. Everyone is on board with what we’re going to try.
Q: Dani Ceballos
Ancelotti: He’s trained well for the last three or four days and is fully available. His change gave a little more calmness to the match, which was a little crazy. He’s fully prepared for Wednesday. He’s done very well this season and he’s going to help us a lot. Whether he starts or not, it doesn't matter, he's going to add a lot
Q: On the chants against Raul Asencio
Ancelotti: What's happening is disappointing on a societal level. We as a team have to compete, we are not the ones who have to take action if something like this happens. Everyone hopes that things like this don't happen anymore. On the field, there has to be communication between players and the referee. The person who decides on the field is the referee and he should apply the protocol if he sees it necessary.
Q: On how he felt in the dugout
Ancelotti: Everything has been managed very naturally. It wasn't the first time. It was the same two years ago when my father had COVID, coincidentally against the same coach. He’s given me a lot of confidence. He has always given me confidence, ever since I started working with him. It hasn't been necessary to tell me anything. We have had communication, but he has let me manage the last few minutes. If I'm here now, it's thanks to him.
