Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Sees Red For Horrendous Tackle vs. Alavés (Video)
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe received a red card in the La Liga match against Alavés at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. The Frenchman will now miss at least two games in the league.
The Frenchman was initially given a yellow card, but the referee, Cesar Soto, was asked to look at the VAR monitor. It did not take him long to change his decision to a red, with Mbappe walking down the tunnel knowing he had put his team in a hole.
On second viewing, it was a horrendous tackle by Mbappe, who had become frustrated with several decisions not going his way. Many of them looked like fouls on the Frenchman, but the referee disagreed.
Mbappe will miss the next two games against Athletic Club and Getafe and could also miss Celta Vigo if the RSFF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) believes it deserves a three-game suspension.
Los Blancos led the game at the time of the sending off 1-0, thanks to a fabulous strike from Eduardo Camavinga.
