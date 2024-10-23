Real Madrid Forward To Miss El Clasico Against Barcelona In Major Blow
A thrilling second-half performance from Real Madrid in last night's Champions League game secured a 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. Though the mood was happy, some less positive news emerged from the game.
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo left the field in the 85th minute with a concerning injury after being involved in the third Real Madrid goal. The news reported earlier by the Athletic is not positive for the upcoming El Clasico on Saturday.
Rodrygo Reported to Be Out of El Clasico Against Barcelona
The Athletic reported earlier today that Rodrygo is set to miss Saturday's El Clasico with a right leg injury. The Brazilian will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday to determine the extent of the muscular injury. It is reported that the 23-year-old will need to wait more than 24 hours for the tests due to swelling and internal bleeding obscuring the results.
Rodrygo picked up the injury, racing to keep the ball in play when most players would have been unsuccessful. A few seconds later, right back Lucas Vázquez slotted the ball into the net to make it 3-2. You could see Rodrygo clutch his right leg just after passing the ball. However, the pain did not stop him from celebrating the goal with the Real Madrid fans.
It will be a huge blow for Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has a tough choice for Saturday's game against Barcelona. Will he revert back to the 4-3-1-2 he used against Celta Vigo, with Jude Bellingham playing behind Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé? The experienced Italian has a few days to determine the best solution, but he must do it without Rodrygo.
