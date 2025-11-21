Elche vs Real Madrid: How Did the Previous Five La Liga Meetings Finish?

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action as they face promoted side Elche at the Estadio Martínez Valero. The two last met in the 2022-23 season, with no matchup in the previous two seasons, as Los Franjiverdes spent two seasons in the Segunda Division.

Over the team’s history, the two have met 53 times, with Elche winning just six times and achieving. In recent years, there have not been many meetings compared to the 1970s and 1980s, as shown with Ferenc Puskás, the leading scorer in games between Real Madrid and Elche.

Here are the previous five meetings between the two teams ahead of their first meeting in two seasons this weekend.

February 15, 2023: Real Madrid 4-0 Elche

IMAGO / Xinhua

The last meeting between the two came during the 2022-23 season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The home team dominated the game, as Real Madrid won 4-0 and kept them on the tail of league leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos were three up before halftime. Marco Asencio opened the scoring after eight minutes. The other two first-half goals came from the penalty spot, Karim Benzema making it a brace after being successful both times. Luka Modric completed the scoring late in the second half with a fabulous finish into the top corner.

October 19, 2022: Elche 0-3 Real Madrid

The first meeting of the 2022-23 season resulted in another clean sheet for Los Blancos and three goals. After the result, the white team were ahead of Barcelona in the standings, while Elche were rock bottom.

As in the reverse game, Real Madrid scored early again, with Federico Valverde scoring in the 11th minute. The Uruguayan smashed one in from the edge of the area, as he very rarely scores tap-ins. The final two goals came late in the game, with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scoring in the final 15 minutes to seal the three points.

January 23, 2022: Real Madrid 2-2 Elche

IMAGO / nogueirafoto

It’s not been a common occurrence for Elche to get a result against Real Madrid, let alone picking up points at the Bernabeu. They were close to taking all three points, but for a late turnaround.

The away team took a 2-0 lead thanks to a first-half header from Lucas Boye and a second-half strike from Pere Milla. Heading into the final 10 minutes, they looked to be on their way to a famous victory. However, they had to settle for just a point after a penalty from Luka Modric and a header from Eder Militao in the 92nd minute.

October 30, 2021: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

A Vinicius Jr. brace kept Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after 12 games, but they had to sweat late on. It was a goal in the 22nd minute and 73rd minute from the Brazilian, the second a lovely dink over the goalkeeper. That came 10 minutes after the home side were reduced to 10 men with Raul Guti receiving a second yellow card.

Elche pulled a goal back in the 86th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mistake. Pere Milla coolly slotted it past the onrushing Thibaut Courtois. Los Blancos held firm and secured the three points.

March 13, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Elche

It was another late show from Real Madrid to earn three points against Elche in the 2020-21 season. Los Franjiverdes led again at the Santiago Bernabeu heading into the final 17 minutes of the game. A header from Dani Calvo in the 61st minute gave them a 1-0 lead.

Karim Benzema leveled in the 73rd minute of the game with a header before he added the second in stoppage time. The Frenchman hit a wonderful first-time strike into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

The Latest Real Madrid News

