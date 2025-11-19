Fighting Talk From Elche Defender Víctor Chust Ahead of Real Madrid Match

The final international break is over, and it felt much longer than previous ones. That was perhaps because of the constant injury news that has come out regarding Real Madrid players. Some of those should be available for Xabi Alonso as they face Elche at the Estadio Martínez Valero in a few days.

Before the break, Los Blancos dropped points for only the second time this season in La Liga. The 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano allowed Barcelona to cut the gap to three points. Alonso’s side faces Elche, a promoted team who have started well this season.

Out of 12 games in the league, they have lost just three times. Los Franjiverdes defender Victor Chust spoke about the upcoming match and was positive, perhaps coming from their excellent form in the league.

Elche Defender Believes They Can Beat Real Madrid

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Victor Chust made a couple of appearances for the Real Madrid senior team, but he will face his old team on November 23. In a pre-game press conference (per Marca), the 25-year-old was confident that his side could cause an upset against the Spanish giants.

"We are capable of beating Madrid , we believe we can, the group has a lot of confidence, and we are working very hard every day for it. I'm sure we'll get a good result if we go out there and play our style of football and enjoy ourselves." Victor Chust

Real Madrid have not won their last two games in all competitions. After a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, Los Blancos failed to score again, drawing 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano.

Chust knows that the league leaders will be motivated to get back to winning ways. However, his team’s focus is on playing well and picking up an important three points.

"We expect a motivated Madrid. I know how demanding they are there, especially after two setbacks. Madrid will come to win, and we're only thinking about playing a good match and getting the three points." Victor Chust

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

If Elche were to take three points, it would be the first time in over 35 years, with their last win coming in 1978. Since then, the two teams have met 17 times in all competitions, with Los Blancos winning 14. With the injuries at Real Madrid, Elche may not have a better time to cause an upset.

